Holmen Area Foundation to host 25th anniversary picnic

The Holmen Area Foundation will host a 25th anniversary free community picnic on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.

A fun run will take place before the picnic, which will celebrate the accomplishments of the foundation and thank citizens for their commitment to it. The foundation will have a short program and announce the 2022 recipient of the Servant Leadership award.

Check in for the run starts at 8 am, and the run will begin at 9. The picnic will begin at 10 and conclude at 1 pm.

Visit www.holmenfoundation.org for more information and to register for the fun run.