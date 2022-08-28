 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Holmen Area Foundation to host 25th anniversary picnic

  • 0

The Holmen Area Foundation will host a 25th anniversary free community picnic on Saturday, Sept. 17 at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.

A fun run will take place before the picnic, which will celebrate the accomplishments of the foundation and thank citizens for their commitment to it. The foundation will have a short program and announce the 2022 recipient of the Servant Leadership award.

Check in for the run starts at 8 am, and the run will begin at 9. The picnic will begin at 10 and conclude at 1 pm.

Visit www.holmenfoundation.org for more information and to register for the fun run.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News