Holmen Area Foundation to host community breakfast

The Holmen Area Foundation will host the 15th annual Holmen Area Community Breakfast on Thursday.
The community breakfast is a way to thank local organizations and civic groups for their commitment to the Foundation and the community. The Holmen Area Foundation also will reveal the 2021 recipient of the Servant Leadership award.
TIME: 6:30 a.m.; program begins at 7 a.m. and concludes at 8:10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.
LOCATION: Holmen Community Center/Boys and Girls Club, Holmen.
Information regarding the Holmen Area Foundation and its mission: www.holmenareafoundation.org/