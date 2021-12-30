Due to the rise in COVID cases, the Holmen Area Historical Society has decided to cancel its Monday, Jan. 3, meeting. The program, “Early Holmen Area Settlers,” will be rescheduled.
Holmen Area Historical Society cancels meeting
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 30-year-old Onalaska man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly groping a young girl inside Walmart in Onal…
HOLMEN — In 2013 Kwik Trip celebrated its 400th store in Chisago City Minn. Just eight years later, Kwik Trip will double that number with its…
A crash Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 90 in La Crosse County closed the eastbound lanes of traffic from Hwy. 53 to Hwy. C for nearly three hours.
Tuesday’s crash on a snowy Interstate 90 near West Salem in La Crosse County has left one person dead.
In 1976, Catholic priest and Congressman Robert Cornell was running for re-election in his northwestern Wisconsin district when future Preside…
With the circulation of the supremely infectious omicron variant and increasing case rates, some medical experts are uging individuals to upgr…
A 53-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after being accused of burglary and stealing a bicycle.
UW-L student shares her struggles with literacy and what she wishes educators knew about being bilingual
I have been asked and told by educators, “Is English your second language? Is that why you do not comprehend the course content? English is yo…
Friday will be the last day for the Coney Island Station restaurant in the Valley View Mall food court, the La Crosse-based chain said Wednesd…
Editor’s note: The Tribune spoke to three UW-L students for this story, which includes details about sexual assault, suicide and mental health…