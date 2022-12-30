Holmen Area Historical Society to share recent adds to archives

In collaboration with the Holmen Area Community Center, the Holmen Area Historical Society’s January program will be, “From the Archives.” Archivists, Barb Johnson and Pam Hanson, will share some of our recent acquisitions as well as their research into local history topics. This will also be an opportunity to learn about the process of documenting what we have.

The public is invited to bring in items for a “reverse rummage sale.” If they are appropriate for our archives, we will accept them, hoping the donors will consider a free will contribution to the Holmen Area Historical Society to support our preservation work. We will meet in HACC’s Friendship Center at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. The program is free and open to all.