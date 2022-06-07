Holmen author hosting book launch party

Local author Christy Wopat will host a launch party this week for her new memoir, "After All."
Wopat, whose first memoir, "Almost a Mother," focused on her experience losing infant twins, continues sharing her story in "After All: Pregnancy After Your Baby Dies."
A launch party will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holmen Community Center, 600 N. Holmen Drive, Suite 200.
