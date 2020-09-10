Holmen Boys & Girls Club opens

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The staff of the Dave and Barb Skogen Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse held a dedication Thursday at the new Holmen facility to recognize the donors, supporters and collaborators who made a 10-year dream a reality.

“This building fulfills the dream of so many,” said Jake Erickson, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater La Crosse. “The relentless passion for young and old to grow together has established a strong collaboration for years to come.”

Along with a $5 million donation, Dave and Barb Skogen were instrumental in getting the construction phase of the youth club and community center off the ground earlier this year through their donation of the former Skogen grocery store on North Holmen Drive.

The building project expanded the old Festival Food store from 30,000 square feet to 46,000 square feet.

“What it’s about is all is the people after we’re gone who will be using this facility,” Dave Skogen said.

Skogen observed how the Skogen family’s efforts to sell the vacant store didn’t pan out, which resulted in the decision to donate it for the construction of a Boys & Girls Club, community center and school district classroom.

“It was just meant to be,” Skogen said.