Holmen community center picks first director

With the Holmen Area Community Center set to open in September, the center has announced Jacob Hart will head its operations.

“We are thrilled to have Jacob join us as our first executive director,” HACC president Mary Lin Wershofen said. “His passion for building relationships and fostering a caring community aligns perfectly to the mission of the Holmen Area Community Center.

“We believe Jacob will provide outstanding leadership for the community center and that he will embrace the opportunity to work collaboratively with the Holmen Area Boys and Girls Club and the School District of Holmen in our shared partnerships,” she said.

Hart was introduced to the media and stakeholders last week at the new roundabout at the intersection of Gaarder Road and Main Street, Holmen.

The newly finished traffic circle expresses the sentiments of the community through its “Welcome to Holmen” message.

“I’m anxious to get started,” Hart said, “and I’m most excited to continue to build the community. This center will be able to provide ways for the community to come together.”