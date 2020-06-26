You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Holmen concert series canceled through July
0 comments

Holmen concert series canceled through July

{{featured_button_text}}

The Concert in the Park series for the end of June and beginning of July has been cancelled due to current local public health status.

Cancelled performances include the Troubadogs, Seven Rivers Jazz, Jan and Kathy Peterson, Grumpy Old Men and the Executives.

Pending improvement of public health status, concerts are planned to resume Aug. 2. Updates can be found on the community's Concerts in the Park website .

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: GOP Leaders on Protests and Capitol Damage

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News