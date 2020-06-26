Holmen concert series canceled through July

Return to homepage ×
The Concert in the Park series for the end of June and beginning of July has been cancelled due to current local public health status.
Cancelled performances include the Troubadogs, Seven Rivers Jazz, Jan and Kathy Peterson, Grumpy Old Men and the Executives.
Pending improvement of public health status, concerts are planned to resume Aug. 2. Updates can be found on the community's Concerts in the Park website .
