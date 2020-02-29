Holmen dad doesn't let broken ankle keep him on the sidelines at Father Daughter Dance

Relegated to crutches, Cripe was miserable until one of his clients lent him an iWALK2.0 apparatus, which attaches to a bent knee and acts as a temporary lower leg. Amusing in appearance -- "The kids thought it was the coolest thing: Dad's a pirate!" -- the device has caused people in the waiting room at the doctor's office to do double takes and the students at Providence Academy to crowd around with questions.

Novelty aside, the hands-free crutch gave Cripe some freedom back, allowing him to climb the stairs, do light exercise and, on the less exciting side, help with chores.

"I joke but it's true -- unfortunately I can do the dishes now," Cripe says.

Most importantly, Cripe was able to move to the music with his two girls at the annual dance, quipping his moves were actually smoother with the leg crutch. Sophia, who said it was "kind of funny to see him try to dance with his peg leg" was pleasantly surprised her father was able to participate in the occasion.

"I'm glad he always wants to go," Sophia said. "He never misses a year."

Rebecca, Cripe says, was pleased he was able to be not only present but active at the cherished dance, and he was delighted to give Sophia and Ruth a day to look back on with both sentiment and humor.

"It's about filling up their love tanks and giving them those memories," Cripe says. "When they look back they can say, 'Hey, dad, remember when you were dancing on that peg leg?'"

