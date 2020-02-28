Holmen dentist shares his passion for teeth with local kids, college students

With just 12 months in the field so far, Robert Saphner is still in the honeymoon phase of his dentistry career, with boundless energy and enthusiasm.
And while one would expect the sheen of a new adventure to wear off in time, Saphner’s passion for his occupation and the people he treats is so robust one truly believes it will last forever.
“It’s what gets me up in the morning and puts me to bed at night,” Saphner says of his work.
Since joining River Town Dental in Holmen, Saphner, 28, has made his mark not only in the office but throughout the Coulee Region, bringing his positive, go-getting attitude and do-what-you-love message to classrooms at both the elementary and university level.
“I feel so lucky to have this career and be a part of the community and have them trust me with their health,” Saphner said. “I love to reach out and help any way I can. Dentistry can start in the community — it doesn’t have to be once you walk in the door.”
Despite his genuine zeal for oral hygiene, Saphner, whose father is an oncologist and mother is a nurse, set out to study the other side of medicine, working for several years as a phlebotomist at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison.
Making the rounds and encountering different ailments, procedures and personalities, Saphner pinpointed what he wanted in a job and determined dentistry would provide a nice mix of “clinical, science, working with people and manual dexterity.”
In December, Saphner presented at Erin Flottmeyer’s Intro to Health Related Careers class at UW-La Crosse, touching on the challenges of being an undergrad deciding on a career and how to explore and navigate that path. His talk was so well received that Flottmeyer, who calls Saphner a wonderful addition to the community, invited him back earlier this month.
“We wanted to get his message out right away (and help) plant seeds about what it takes to be successful in a health-related career,” says Flottmeyer, who notes Saphner’s millennial status helps him connect. “He’s young enough for the students to be able to relate to him.”
Last week, Saphner brought his expertise, albeit on a more playful level, to Prairie View Elementary in Holmen, where he performed a skit complete with a mock black tooth.
As a child, Saphner’s father did the same for his class, and it proved effective in maintaining the interest of and motivating the kindergarten demographic.
“It’s a way to show the dentist as approachable,” Saphner says.
Saphner strives to provide that sense of trust and ease for adults as well, acknowledging that, “A lot of people carry anxiety about the dentist. I don’t think it’s anybody’s favorite day of the week.”
In addition to having a friendly, competent disposition, Saphner and River Town Dental’s strategy for putting patients at peace includes the offering of blankets, headphones and even essential oils.
“Most people laugh, like, ‘What is this?’” Saphner says of the spa-esque offering. “But we want people to be as comfortable as possible.”
Saphner frequently verbalizes how fortunate he feels to work in the area, and the feeling is mutual among his clients and colleagues.
Says Becky Teff, a member of River Town Dental’s office administration team, “It’s nice to see down-to-earth dentistry and people that truly care for the community in which they serve.”