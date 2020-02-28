Holmen dentist shares his passion for teeth with local kids, college students

With just 12 months in the field so far, Robert Saphner is still in the honeymoon phase of his dentistry career, with boundless energy and enthusiasm.

And while one would expect the sheen of a new adventure to wear off in time, Saphner’s passion for his occupation and the people he treats is so robust one truly believes it will last forever.

“It’s what gets me up in the morning and puts me to bed at night,” Saphner says of his work.

Since joining River Town Dental in Holmen, Saphner, 28, has made his mark not only in the office but throughout the Coulee Region, bringing his positive, go-getting attitude and do-what-you-love message to classrooms at both the elementary and university level.

“I feel so lucky to have this career and be a part of the community and have them trust me with their health,” Saphner said. “I love to reach out and help any way I can. Dentistry can start in the community — it doesn’t have to be once you walk in the door.”

Despite his genuine zeal for oral hygiene, Saphner, whose father is an oncologist and mother is a nurse, set out to study the other side of medicine, working for several years as a phlebotomist at Veterans Memorial Hospital in Madison.