Holmen employee honored by national School Nutrition Association

The national, nonprofit School Nutrition Association has named Stephanie Sheley, a cook at Holmen High School, the National Employee of the Year.

The award recognizes the valuable contribution of school nutrition employees, ones who exhibit a remarkable commitment to both their school meal program and the students they serve.

Sheley has been described as creative, always smiling and a good mentor. She has been instrumental in designing the school’s premium grab-and-go salads. Offering everything from a chicken bacon ranch salad to a cranberry walnut blue cheese salad, she’s raised the bar on typical school cafeteria menus.

The salad bar she designed for the high school rivals any restaurant in the area. Parents frequently tell school employees how much their students love it.

But Sheley is much more than just the person behind amazing salads. She has an infectious personality — her line is often the longest when she serves lunch because the kids want to see her. She makes it a point to learn their names and knows most of the 1,200 students, creating positive relationships with so many by doing little things to make them feel special.

When one of her students who uses a wheelchair comes to the cafeteria, he insists on going through Sheley’s line so they can do a special little dance together.

Her supervisor says when a manager is absent, Sheley willingly fills that leadership role.

She also takes on extra projects around the cafeteria. She enjoys creating signage for special events and keeping the school’s chalk board menus interesting with her artistic talents. She has painted two murals in two elementary schools within the School District of Holmen that were featured in the October 2019 edition of SN Magazine.

“Stephanie Sheley works to make all who she encounters feel special through her words, smile and actions. We would all be fortunate to have someone like her in our kitchens and on our school nutrition teams,” said Beth Wallace, SNA president.

For Sheley, the learning never stops. Even though the school kitchen has been short staffed, she has exceeded the required eight CEU’s per year and has started to work toward her certification.

The Employee of the Year Award was created to recognize outstanding school nutrition employees who influence the quality of school meals through customer service, an interest in young people, cooperation, work attendance, creativity, participation in professional development and their willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty.

Sheley was announced as the National Employee of the Year during a School Lunch Hero Day online awards ceremony on May 2. As a national award winner, Sheley will receive an all-expense paid trip to be recognized at SNA’s Annual National Conference in Orlando in July.

The School Nutrition Association is a national, nonprofit professional organization representing 50,000 school nutrition professionals across the country.

For more information on school meals, visit www.SchoolNutrition.org/SchoolMeals.

