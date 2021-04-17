Holmen Fire Department puts chief on administrative leave as service agreements pend

The Holmen Fire Department in a release sent Friday evening announced chief William Manley has been placed on administrative leave pending further fire services agreement discussions.

In the interim, fire coverage will continue to be provided by the Department’s firefighters in coordination with existing regional agreements and guidance from McMahon Associates, which was retained by the department.

The hiring of engineering consultant firm McMahon was made in response to the results of the Public Policy Forum Study of Regional Fire/EMS services, with McMahon asked to provide feedback to the Holmen Fire Department Board and recommend necessary changes to better serve the three communities — village of Holmen, town of Holland and portions of Onalaska — the department serves.

Post review, McMahon determined preliminary adjustments were needed “to ensure that the department could respond to emergency calls,” says board member Patrick Barlow.

“Looking for longer term solutions, the board has authorized McMahon to work toward a shared service plan with the La Crosse Fire Department,” Barlow said. “The board is hopeful that an agreement will be able to be reached and a partnership forged with La Crosse for the betterment of both departments and their supporting communities.”