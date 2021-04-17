Holmen Fire Department puts chief on administrative leave as service agreements pend

The Holmen Fire Department in a release sent Friday evening announced chief William Manley has been placed on administrative leave pending further fire services agreement discussions.
In the interim, fire coverage will continue to be provided by the Department’s firefighters in coordination with existing regional agreements and guidance from McMahon Associates, which was retained by the department.
The hiring of engineering consultant firm McMahon was made in response to the results of the Public Policy Forum Study of Regional Fire/EMS services, with McMahon asked to provide feedback to the Holmen Fire Department Board and recommend necessary changes to better serve the three communities — village of Holmen, town of Holland and portions of Onalaska — the department serves.
Post review, McMahon determined preliminary adjustments were needed “to ensure that the department could respond to emergency calls,” says board member Patrick Barlow.
“Looking for longer term solutions, the board has authorized McMahon to work toward a shared service plan with the La Crosse Fire Department,” Barlow said. “The board is hopeful that an agreement will be able to be reached and a partnership forged with La Crosse for the betterment of both departments and their supporting communities.”
Per the 2020 Wisconsin Policy Forum report “Exploring Fire and EMS Service Sharing Opportunities in the La Crosse County Region,” the Holmen Fire Department had at the time of study around eight full time employees and 15 paid-on-call staff and responded to an average of 2.9 calls per day in 2019, with response time of approximately 10½ minutes. In contrast, the La Crosse Fire Department had 98 full time employees, averaged 18.7 calls per day and had a response time of four minutes, 13 seconds.
“La Crosse FD is the only department that is able not only to respond to an incident, which marks the arrival of the first piece of apparatus, but also to mount an effective response force on its own and within a quick time frame,” the report says.
The report continues to state that while service demands in the Holmen area are increasing, “the organizational model of serving three different municipalities complicates the department’s ability to address funding challenges. As a consequence, Holmen Area FD has less of an ability to address ancillary services such as fire inspections, plan review, and strategic planning. New development in the northern part of the service area is problematic since response times are longer there for both Holmen Area FD and Tri-State.”
