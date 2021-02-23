 Skip to main content
Holmen Fire Department responds to mercury found in old cabinet
A garage sale transaction triggered a hazardous materials call in Holmen Feb. 20.

Holmen Area Fire Department chief Buck Manley reported that a resident discovered mercury inside an old cabinet that was purchased at a garage sale. The La Crosse Fire Department's Hazardous Materials Team was summoned to the scene. The two departments spent 90 minutes mitigating the hazard.

La Crosse County Emergency Management and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources were contacted about the incident.

Manley urged residents to use caution when purchasing items that may contain hazardous chemicals and materials. He said hazardous materials require proper disposal in a regulated landfill.

Manley said anyone with a disposal question can contact their local fire department or county emergency management.

