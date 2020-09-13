Holmen grad leads midshipmen at U.S. Naval Academy

Holmen’s Ryan Chapman will lead 4,500 midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy this school year.
Chapman has been selected as brigade commander at the academy, the top position in the midshipman command structure.
“This is the biggest honor a midshipman can receive and means he is the best midshipman at the Naval Academy,” said fellow Wisconsinite Major Paul Meyers, executive officer, Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Meyers has been friend and mentor to Chapman since the two met when Chapman was a cadet at Marquette University Army ROTC.
“Ryan has put himself into elite company and is going to do great things,” Meyers said. “He has continued to excel both academically and personally at the Naval Academy. He has received several honors over the last three years and been able to rank in the two or three in his cohort (between 1,000-1,200 midshipmen) based on several criteria, including GPA, physical fitness, leadership, peer and cadre reviews and so on.”
Leading the midshipmen under his command, Chapman will be expected to execute policy, maintain brigade efficiency, oversee morale and foster mutual respect for all midshipmen, as well as being responsible for brigade conduct.
“My job is to come up with the goals we are trying to reach and foster a vision for how we’re going to get there,” Chapman said. “My outlook on the job is that and so much more. My staff is the most crucial aspect of how the brigade thrives as they hold me and the brigade together. Today, we face a complex and entirely different environment with a wide range of challenges.”
Chapman believes the means for facing those challenges is to listen, learn and understand the perspectives of his peers.
“It starts by listening and getting a pulse at the squad leader level and then relentlessly working to build a culture of inclusion, respect, humility and growth by empowering our leaders at the deck plate level,” Chapman said.
The Holmen High School graduate believes becoming a member of the military is the way to meet his responsibility to serve his country.
“I want to return to this country everything it gave me,” Chapman said. “I feel that service is the greatest form of humility, and if we choose to serve we must do so unconditionally. It’s an act of love at the end of the day. But if I am going to serve, then I want to do it all out.”
In high school, Chapman was a three-sport athlete and a committed student. Deciding to make the military his career path, Chapman began applying to the country’s military academies in December 2016. When the Naval Academy rejected his application, Chapman enlisted in the Army National Guard and enrolled at Marquette University, majoring in biomedical engineering.
While a freshman at Marquette University, Chapman became a member of the school’s elite ROTC Ranger Challenge team, basketball team, color guard, 300 Club and participated in various other activities.
“I can recall him showing up for physical fitness training at 0600 to 0745 and then going to the pool to swim countless laps and then showing up at the ROTC weight room at 1700 to lift weights,” Meyers said.
While in the Army ROTC program, Chapman began again to apply to the various branches of the military.
“Transferring to a military academy is very difficult, and no matter what, the applicant has to start college completely over,” Meyers said. “Ryan would be able to transfer in his credits from Marquette but he would have to start over as a freshman and complete four years. He was undeterred and applied for all the academies. That next semester he learned he was accepted to all the academies and chose to transfer to the Naval Academy because he has a desire to pursue a career as a Navy SEAL.”
Chapman is also a two-time qualifier for the Boston Marathon and the JFK 50-Miler. He’s also an Army Airborne School and Army Air Assault School graduate.
Chapman’s parents, John and Sandy, still live in Holmen. His sister, Samantha, a 2019 Holmen High School graduate, is also attending the Naval Academy
When he graduates next May, Chapman will receive his commission as a U.S. naval officer.
