Holmen grad leads midshipmen at U.S. Naval Academy

Holmen’s Ryan Chapman will lead 4,500 midshipmen at the United States Naval Academy this school year.

Chapman has been selected as brigade commander at the academy, the top position in the midshipman command structure.

“This is the biggest honor a midshipman can receive and means he is the best midshipman at the Naval Academy,” said fellow Wisconsinite Major Paul Meyers, executive officer, Harrisburg Recruiting Battalion, Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Meyers has been friend and mentor to Chapman since the two met when Chapman was a cadet at Marquette University Army ROTC.

“Ryan has put himself into elite company and is going to do great things,” Meyers said. “He has continued to excel both academically and personally at the Naval Academy. He has received several honors over the last three years and been able to rank in the two or three in his cohort (between 1,000-1,200 midshipmen) based on several criteria, including GPA, physical fitness, leadership, peer and cadre reviews and so on.”

Leading the midshipmen under his command, Chapman will be expected to execute policy, maintain brigade efficiency, oversee morale and foster mutual respect for all midshipmen, as well as being responsible for brigade conduct.