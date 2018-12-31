How to reserve Trackchair at NASA

People can check out the Action Trackchair of the North American Squirrel Association in Holmen by calling Ken Spraetz at 608-317-2326 or Dave Eddy at 262-745-1493.

The group will have the chair on display at the La Crosse Gun Show Friday-Sunday at the La Crosse Center.

The gun show will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $6 for general, and free for children 14 and under. Hosted by Bob and Rocco's Gun Shows, the show stipulates that federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.