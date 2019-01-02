Breaking
Holmen group's off-road Trackchair helps people with disabilities hunt, explore nature
HOLMEN — The North American Squirrel Association, which is dedicated to helping people with disabilities participate in outdoor activities, has ramped up its services for ventures onto rough terrain, where no wheelchairs have gone before — and never could.
The mobility is an Action Trackchair — in effect, a wheelchair with tank-like tracks that make it an off-road vehicle capable of carrying people with disabilities or older people deep into woods for hunting, along rivers and lakes for fishing or many other terrains they could not manage previously.
“Our goal is to get the people outdoors for recreation — and elders, too, out of nursing homes,” said Dave Eddy, chairman of the NOAA's Trackchair Committee, who arranges free use of the vehicle.
The most recent adventure was a coyote hunt south of La Crosse during the weekend in which the coyotes were too wiley but the chair was a hit, Eddy said.
The chair, which the nonprofit, Holmen-based group received about six months ago, is courtesy of Access Ability Wisconsin, a statewide group based in McFarland aiming to place chairs for free in all 72 counties in the Badger State.
Users can pick up the vehicle if they have means to transport it, or a group member will deliver it, if needed, Eddy said.
The battery-powered Action Trackchair is flexible, with arms that fold down in case somebody in a wheelchair has to slide from one to the other, shoulder harnesses for those who might need that extra precaution, side pillows in case the person using a chair is a child and side rails, Eddy pointed out while demonstrating the machine Monday.
The Trackchair, which the Wired gear website describes as "the Humvee of personal mobility solutions ... the most badass wheelchair we've ever seen," has a sticker price of around $9,000, with additional costs for accessories tailoring it for hunting and other expeditions.
The chair has controls at the ends of both armrests, in case someone isn’t able to use toggles on one hand for some reason. It also has a remote-control option attached to the back that group members can use for loading and unloading from its trailer or, for instance, in case the rider cannot maneuver the other controls or is afraid to operate the vehicle alone, Eddy said.
It has a gun rest attachment if a person is hunting with a rifle, as well as a mount suitable for bow hunting, he said. Riders also can fish from the chair.
Maneuvering takes just a bit of training. Going downhill, the rider leans slightly backward, and uphill slightly forward to help balance the vehicle — “just like you do when you’re walking,” Eddy said.
People also have used the vehicle for family reunions and picnics, as well as camping and picking strawberries, said another NASA member, Ken Spraetz. Free to local users except for a deposit fee when picked up, the chair must be reserved a week in advance and can be used up to two days — and the dates fill up fast, he said. The fall hunting season was booked.
The flexibility of the chair to fulfill a variety of needs is “amazing, just amazing, he said. “It’s one of the neatest things we’ve been involved in.”
The chair also can be taken farther afield, with a larger deposit, such as a man who had lost a leg but checked it out for a hunting trip in New Mexico, and another man, who had a spinal cord injury, took it to South Dakota, Spraetz said.
The Trackchair, which NASA will display at its booth at the La Crosse Gun Show Friday through Sunday at the La Crosse Center, has been used to hunt just about anything in the wild, including bears, deer, ducks, pheasants, squirrels and other critters, Eddy said.
With such a broad wildlife base, NASA members often are asked why the group specifies only squirrels in its title, he acknowledged. The answer traces to the organization’s beginnings, when several people were playing cards in a Holmen garage. One happened to be a man in a wheelchair who remarked that he sure missed squirrel hunting, Eddy said.
The next day, a couple of the card players took him out squirrel hunting, and he had so much fun that he invited a buddy along the next day, he said. The organization was formed and it has gone from helping one person to assisting 7,000 people with outdoor activities in 2018.
Helping drive up those numbers is the group’s pontoon boat, which Eddy said can accommodate 10 people at a time.
Other evidence that the group is anything but a one-trick squirrel is its broadened services, with donations of money and equipment from businesses and groups throughout the Coulee Region, to provide adaptive bicycling, fishing, golfing, hunting, kayaking, snow skiing and water skiing, among others, as well as just getting out to explore trails.
Participants generally have a mentor to help them with the mechanics, Eddy said. NASA’s disabled deer hunts this past season shot 44 deer, “which is a good year,” he said.
Eddy, a retiree from the Air Force after 31 years of service, formerly lived in Delavan, Wis., until his wife died two years ago, he said.
With son Bill and his wife, Megan, and their two children, 7-year-old Claire and 5-year-old Matthew in Holmen, it didn’t take much coaxing for “Buppa Dave” to decide to move here to be closer to them, he said.
Wanting to be involved in his new community, Eddy said the first thing he did was join the American Legion and then, the Lions Club, for which he recently did an eye transport.
“It was a good move,” said Buppa, a member of Holmen Lutheran Church.
Mike Tighe can be reached at mtighe@lacrossetribune<mailto:mtighe@lacrossetribune.com>, or follow him on Twitter at @necktye.
