Holmen Gundersen clinic to host open house

The Gundersen Holmen Clinic will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. March 12 at 500 Holmen Drive, Holmen.
The recently completed, two-phase project expanding the number of exam rooms, added a new entrance, lobby and nurse's station as well as a new work area for clinic staff.
The clinic offers a full spectrum of services, including well-child exams, geriatric care, labs and X-rays.
For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/holmen.
