You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Holmen Gundersen clinic to host open house
0 comments

Holmen Gundersen clinic to host open house

{{featured_button_text}}

The Gundersen Holmen Clinic will host an open house from 3 to 6 p.m. March 12 at 500 Holmen Drive, Holmen.

The recently completed, two-phase project expanding the number of exam rooms, added a new entrance, lobby and nurse's station as well as a new work area for clinic staff.

The clinic offers a full spectrum of services, including well-child exams, geriatric care, labs and X-rays.

For more information, visit gundersenhealth.org/holmen.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News