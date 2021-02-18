Holmen High School debuts new Memorial Wall following initial intentions to dismantle it permanently

Eight months after the School District of Holmen notified families it would dismantle the Memorial Wall in the high school, and subsequent protests of community members, the plaques in honor of students who have passed have been rehung in a new location.
The new Memorial Wall was unveiled Wednesday to families with featured loved ones, the Board of Education and committee members.
It followed the reversal of a decision last spring to remove the tribute entirely following building construction affecting its location and concerns the photos could cause distress to current students.
"This evening is about remembering those who hold a special place in our hearts. As we say in Holmen, 'Once a Viking, always a Viking,'" district administrator Dr. Kristin Mueller said during the event.
The reinstatement of the Memorial Wall was advocated for by many former and current students and families. Those with a family member represented were contacted via letter last June 8 and asked to pick up their child's plaque, citing the renovation and the following reasoning, as signed by Mueller and Holmen High School principal Wayne Sackett:
“The School District of Holmen recognizes the loss of a student or staff member has a significant impact on students, staff, families and community. The focus of the district is to support students in their learning.
"While the district wants to support students and staff who are grieving a loss, memorials can be an ongoing reminder of a traumatic event and can be impossible for students to avoid when located on district property or included in school-wide events.
"Therefore, the district would like to honor our former students and staff members by returning the plaques from the Memorial Wall to the families of the deceased."
The letter, along with accounts of dismay, anger and sadness regarding the decision, were widely shared on social media, and a Change.org petition to reinstate the memorial wall met its 5,000 signature goal within days. It ultimately reached nearly 8,200 signatures.
After the public displeasure and calls from families, Mueller sent a second letter, dated June 11.
“In reflection, the communication we recently sent to families regarding the removal of the memorial plaques was not sensitive to the families and the community,” the letter began, noting that “for many, this may have opened a hurtful wound and for that, we are very sorry. While there are families who are upset over this decision, we have families who have expressed gratitude to regain their memorials and place them in locations that are more personal to them.
“Even before the construction project at Holmen High School, the district leadership and the Crisis Response and Recovery Team have been reviewing research and reflecting on best practices addressing trauma and loss regarding permanent memorials.”
The letter went on to note the research had been reviewed from entities including the National Association of School Psychologists, American School Counselor Association and the National Center for School Crisis and Bereavement. Excerpts or statistics from the sources cited were not printed in the letter.
“We also recognize that the memorial wall is not a true representation of all students that have lost their lives while students at Holmen,” the letter continued. “In order to be equitable to all students, staff and families who have lost loved ones, we sought out guidance which indicates temporary, nonrenewable or ‘living’ memorials are the best ways to honor those we want to remember. Living memorials might include an annual 5K run/walk, scholarship, donation to charity.”
During a Holmen School Board meeting in late June, members took steps to remedy "the well-meaning but ill-advised decision" to eliminate the wall. Over a dozen Holmen alumni, students and former district staff spoke at the meeting and additional individuals submitted letters.
Of the tribute's recent reinstatement, Board of Education president Cheryl Hancock stated "The group that came together to discuss the memorial wall did so out of love for their family members, our community, and our schools. The policy that resulted is a testimony of Holmen’s tradition of bringing stakeholders together to find meaningful solutions."
While the existing plaques have been re-hung, per the new school memorial policy, no future additions will be made.
"The resulting memorial policy provides fair and consistent ways memorials may occur for future individuals that pass away while a student in the School District of Holmen," the School Board says. "These include recognition in yearbooks, at graduation, and inclusion in their graduating class collage."
