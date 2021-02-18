Holmen High School debuts new Memorial Wall following initial intentions to dismantle it permanently

"While the district wants to support students and staff who are grieving a loss, memorials can be an ongoing reminder of a traumatic event and can be impossible for students to avoid when located on district property or included in school-wide events.

"Therefore, the district would like to honor our former students and staff members by returning the plaques from the Memorial Wall to the families of the deceased."

The letter, along with accounts of dismay, anger and sadness regarding the decision, were widely shared on social media, and a Change.org petition to reinstate the memorial wall met its 5,000 signature goal within days. It ultimately reached nearly 8,200 signatures.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After the public displeasure and calls from families, Mueller sent a second letter, dated June 11.

“In reflection, the communication we recently sent to families regarding the removal of the memorial plaques was not sensitive to the families and the community,” the letter began, noting that “for many, this may have opened a hurtful wound and for that, we are very sorry. While there are families who are upset over this decision, we have families who have expressed gratitude to regain their memorials and place them in locations that are more personal to them.