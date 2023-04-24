Art from Holmen will be showcased at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., for the next year.

Artist and Holmen High School student Taryn Everson was awarded first place in a regional art competition. Her piece “No Screen Window” will be displayed at the Capitol along artwork from across the nation for one year.

U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden announced the winners of the 2023 3rd Congressional District Art Competition at a reception held Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse’s Lowe Center for the Arts.

“I knew that the students of western and central Wisconsin were among the most talented in the nation, but this year’s art competition surpassed my expectations,” Van Orden said. “I look forward to seeing Taryn Everson’s piece displayed in the U.S. Capitol and congratulate all the entrants on their talents and hard work.”

Everson also will receive two round-trip tickets to Washington, D.C., to view her work in the national exhibition and attend a reception with students from across the country.

The winners were selected by UW-La Crosse Art Department faculty.

Other award winners include:

Second Place:

Gao Nue Xiong of Holmen High School with “Koi Pond,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s Washington office

Third Place:

McKala Huebsch of La Farge High School with “A Mother’s Love,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s La Crosse District Office

Fourth Place:

Elizabeth Stavlo of West Salem High School with “Flame Around Flame,” which will be displayed in Van Orden’s Eau Claire District Office

Honorable Mention:

Karina Shyian with “Opera House”

Honorable Mention:

Baileigh Goffin with “Art History”

Honorable Mention:

Grace Nemee with “Rusted Ford”