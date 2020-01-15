Holmen High School students of the month for December:
9th grade
- Nora Lee, child of Brian and Angie Lee
- Gage Olson, child of Jarrod and Jill Olson
- Molly Twitchell, child of Joshua and Amy Twitchell
10th grade
- Savanna Vang, child of Steve Vang and Kia Yang
11th grade
- Ethan Whiteaker, child of Anjie Whiteaker
- Jacob Cook, child of Dana Cook and Chad Cook
- Charles Koscianski, child of Thomas and Leah Koscianski
- Bridget Torud, child of Aaron and Karen Torud
12th grade
- Selina Vang, child of Phillaider Vang and Xia Yang
- Vang Thao, child of Ge Thao and See Vang