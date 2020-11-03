Holmen High School students of the month for September

The following students were selected as September Students of the Month at Holmen High School:
9th grade
- Krystyn Lilla, child of Randal and Jennifer Lilla
10th grade
- Josie Siewert, child of Amanda Siewert and Corey Siewert
11th grade
- Madeline Beinborn, child of Dwayne and Kari Beinborn
- Kenton Newman, child of Carl and Lisa Newman
- Kaleigh Kunkel, child of Karl and Sarah Kunkel
12th grade
- Hannah Burkhalter, child of Timothy and Kimberly Burkhalter
- Joey Mally, child of Steven and Kristi Mally
- See Yang, child of Cher and Bee Yang
- LILLA Kayla Zabel, child of Jon and Laurie Zabel
- Vienna Zibrowski, child of Bryon and Patricia Zibrowski
