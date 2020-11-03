 Skip to main content
Holmen High School students of the month for September
Holmen High School students of the month for September

The following students were selected as September Students of the Month at Holmen High School:

9th grade

  • Krystyn Lilla, child of Randal and Jennifer Lilla

10th grade

  • Josie Siewert, child of Amanda Siewert and Corey Siewert

11th grade

  • Madeline Beinborn, child of Dwayne and Kari Beinborn
  • Kenton Newman, child of Carl and Lisa Newman
  • Kaleigh Kunkel, child of Karl and Sarah Kunkel

12th grade

  • Hannah Burkhalter, child of Timothy and Kimberly Burkhalter
  • Joey Mally, child of Steven and Kristi Mally
  • See Yang, child of Cher and Bee Yang
  • LILLA Kayla Zabel, child of Jon and Laurie Zabel
  • Vienna Zibrowski, child of Bryon and Patricia Zibrowski
