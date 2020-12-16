Holmen High Winter Wishes bring smiles

“Students, staff and community members can then read through the wishes and sign up to grant a wish,” said McCutchen. “Granters could then drop off the item(s) granted at HHS.”

Individual students, staff, and/or community members can support the program through donations. Most wish requests are filled by students and their families. Along with monetary donations from community members and businesses, the Winter Wishes group also set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for granting the wishes.

“The money raised through these means will be dispersed to students with true needs this holiday season,” said McCutchen. “They are granted with the students voting on, still anonymously, by the students in Character Strong classes.”

Some of the more memorable granted wishes have been donations to families struggling with medical issues, scholarships, prom dresses, guitars, electronics and a car,” said McCutchen. “This year the celebrations were smaller, flowers for one of our office assistants, thank you treats and notes for our food service staff.”