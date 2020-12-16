Holmen High Winter Wishes bring smiles

The Holmen High School Character Strong class is taking on the role of Secret Santa again this year through its Winter Wishes program.
For the past few years, HHS business education teacher and Student Leadership team advisor Amy McCutchen and her group collect requests from school employees and students and then work to fulfill those wishes.
“So far we’ve had many small wishes such as candy, soda, warm socks, blankets, teddy bear, gift card, which certainly brighten the day of the recipient," said McCutchen. “We’ve also received some larger wishes such as a desk, a sewing machine, new phones, new wireless headphones and computers. There are also some surprise celebration wishes for individuals.”
The Character Strong class is a curriculum course based around the essentials of servant leadership. According to McCutchen students in grades 9-12 can take the course as an elective, and many take the course specifically to be a part of the Winter Wishes project.
“The Winter Wishes project is meant to put our servant leadership skills in action,” said McCutchen.
The Character Strong group begins accepting wishes in November. Those submitting requests can make a wish for themselves and for two others. The wishes are compiled with a code to keep the identity of the person to be gifted anonymous.
“Students, staff and community members can then read through the wishes and sign up to grant a wish,” said McCutchen. “Granters could then drop off the item(s) granted at HHS.”
Individual students, staff, and/or community members can support the program through donations. Most wish requests are filled by students and their families. Along with monetary donations from community members and businesses, the Winter Wishes group also set up a Go Fund Me page to raise funds for granting the wishes.
“The money raised through these means will be dispersed to students with true needs this holiday season,” said McCutchen. “They are granted with the students voting on, still anonymously, by the students in Character Strong classes.”
Some of the more memorable granted wishes have been donations to families struggling with medical issues, scholarships, prom dresses, guitars, electronics and a car,” said McCutchen. “This year the celebrations were smaller, flowers for one of our office assistants, thank you treats and notes for our food service staff.”
McCutchen recalls how last year one of the classes pranked a school custodian who likes to pull pranks on everybody else. The wish-grantors filled his custodial closet with balloons. Last year, the students also celebrated a student who loves tacos by proclaiming him “Taco King” for the day on a day when tacos were on the lunch menu.
This year, students organizing and handing out the gifts took COVID precautions by meeting in small cohorts while masked. They sent out an email notifying those receiving the items could be picked up through an exterior window at HHS dubbed the “Winter Wish Window.
The Winter Wishes program will continue to grant wishes through Dec. 22.
Anyone wanting a wish granted or would like to grant a wish can contact McCutchen by emailing mccamy@holmen.k12.wi.us.
