Holmen High Winter Wishes project fills nearly 1,000 wishes

The 12 days of Christmas were celebrated Wednesday at Holmen High School during an all-school assembly.

Twelve recipients were each given a gift made possible through the Winter Wishes project headed by the high school’s Character Strong students and the Student Leadership Team.

“We were able to fill almost 1,000 wishes that had a cash value of nearly $12,000,” said Tara Schmitz, HHS special education and Character Strong teacher. “Donations were a mix of donated funds on our GoFundMe page, cash donations or actual gift donations chosen from the Wishing Tree.”

According to Schmitz, the event was the first all-school assembly since 2019. While the Winter Wishes project was held in the past, this is the first year the Character Strong class oversaw the project.

A change from previous years allowed students to make one wish for themselves and one additional wish for someone else, instead of the two wishes for someone else. Tags containing the wishes were hung on a Wishing Tree where the school staff and members of the student body could take one or more and fulfill the wishes on the tags. Tags were ready to be picked the Monday after Thanksgiving break.

The wishes ranged in value from a simple treat to more substantial items.

“We had a few bigger wishes that we tried to work through,” said Schmitz. “Those wishes include gift cards for groceries, home repair and car repair for a family in need. In addition, we had a student asking for a tool box and tools to begin working at his new job which is his lifelong career goal. We also have a couple of kids asking for a car and computers for college.”

The organizers were able to fill the wish of the tool box for Brett Sacia. Presented to him during the assembly, the gift will help him as he works toward a career as a diesel mechanic. Another student, Tatum Schmidt, had her wish for a welding helmet granted so she can achieve a career in welding.

One student became emotional when she opened a gift card for a retail store, and another student received a model train set to honor the memories of his grandfather.

Schmitz says she received a lot of positive feedback from staff and students about the sharing event.

“Staff and students indicated it was nice to all be together for a joyous occasion,” said Schmitz. “Staff indicated how impressed they were with the students and their behavior and happiness for others.”

