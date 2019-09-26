The School District of Holmen Leadership Team will hold the 18th annual Pork Feed for Education prior to the Holmen Homecoming game against the Logan Rangers, starting at 4:30 p.m. and running through halftime on Oct. 4 at the Holmen Empire Stadium, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen.
Meals will include the $7 barbecue pork sandwich, $5 hotdog meal and the $8 "Porkzilla." All meals include chips, a beverage and a freshly baked cookie. Carry-out meals will be available.
Proceeds will be used to support Holmen High School activites and the Holmen Area Foundation.
