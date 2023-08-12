The Holmen Knights of Columbus Council 9385 is putting on its annual Kornfest Biscuits & Gravy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon Sunday, Aug. 20. The breakfast is taking place at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton parish’s gathering space, across from Holmen Middle School, where the Kornfest Car Show is located. The community is invited to enjoy our biscuits and gravy, sausage, eggs, toast, and beverages including coffee, milk and orange juice. The price is just $10 for 12 years old and older, $5 for children 5 to 11, and free to those younger than 5.