A groundbreaking ceremony for the Holmen Lutheran Church's new building and renovation project will begin at 10 a.m. Aug. 11 outside the church at 228 Morris St.
This will be the first major building project for the congregation in 50 years, and features of the $1.5 million project include an expanded narthex for hospitality, a renovated north entry with a canopy, an expanded food pantry and the relocation of the main office.
The ceremony will include guest speaks, hymns and refreshments.
