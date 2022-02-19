Holmen man arrested for burglaries at Jackson County bar

The Jackson County Sheriff's office had been investigating two incidents of forced entry, theft and damage of property at the Trails End Bar in Millston, with the first burglary occuring Jan. 6 and the second on Feb. 11. Descriptions of the suspect and their vehicle were shared with local law enforcement agencies and Jackson County Crime Stoppers. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office assisted in identification of the suspect and a search warrant was granted for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to search a home in Holmen, where items associated with the burglary were found on Feb. 15.