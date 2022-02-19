Holmen man arrested for burglaries at Jackson County bar

A Holmen man has been arrested in connection with a pair of burglaries at a bar in Jackson County.
The Jackson County Sheriff's office had been investigating two incidents of forced entry, theft and damage of property at the Trails End Bar in Millston, with the first burglary occuring Jan. 6 and the second on Feb. 11. Descriptions of the suspect and their vehicle were shared with local law enforcement agencies and Jackson County Crime Stoppers. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office assisted in identification of the suspect and a search warrant was granted for the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to search a home in Holmen, where items associated with the burglary were found on Feb. 15.
Bryan Fondren, 57, was taken into custody and charged with burglary and receiving stolen property. Additional charges were referred to the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.
The case is still under investigation and individuals with information pertaining to it are asked to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
