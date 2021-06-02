 Skip to main content
Holmen man dead after high-speed cycle crash in Onalaska
Holmen man dead after high-speed cycle crash in Onalaska

A 33-year-old Holmen man is dead after a high-speed motorcycle crash Monday in Onalaska.

According to the Onalaska Police Department, an officer observed a southbound motorcycle operated by Tou Yia Lor speeding on Hwy. 35 near Main Street. The officer reported that Yang briefly went against traffic in the northbound lane to enter a parking lot before exiting onto Third Avenue South and turning left onto Oak Avenue South.

The officer pulled up next to the motorcycle, rolled down a window and asked Yang to pull over. The officer reported that Yang slowed at a curve and appeared ready to pull over but accelerated at a high rate of speed after rounding the curve.

The officer briefly accelerated but decided not to initiate a chase after estimating the motorcycle had reached a speed of 100 mph.

As the officer was communicating with dispatch, he observed the motorcycle strike a 2018 Hyundai Tuscon, which was stopped in the roadway waiting to turn left onto Domke Street. Yang was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hyundai was operated by a 50-year-old Holmen woman, who was injured and transported to a local hospital. There were two passengers in the vehicle, neither of whom were reported injured.

Onalaska police requested the assistance of the Wisconsin State Patrol Reconstruction Unit due to the severity of the crash.

