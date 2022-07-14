Holmen man faces federal drug, gun charges

A 53-year-old Holmen man has been charged in federal court with possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, being a felon in possession of a firearm and maintaining a drug house.

Federal prosecutors allege Todd Allyn Valentine possessed 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution and a loaded .22 pistol on April 20, 2021. The indictment further alleges that from March to April 2021, he maintained a place in Holmen for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine.

If convicted, Valentine faces a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison on the charge of possessing 500 grams or more of methamphetamine for distribution, 10 years on the felon in possession of a firearm charge and 20 years on the charge of maintaining a drug house.

The charges against Valentine are the result of an investigation by the La Crosse Police Department, La Crosse and Marquette County Sheriffs’ Offices, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Steven Anderson and Chadwick Elgersma are handling the case.