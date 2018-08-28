TOWN OF HOLLAND — Law enforcement officials Tuesday identified the motorcyclist who was killed in a crash in the town of Holland.
Kyle Rice, 30, of Holmen, was southbound on Hwy. 53, about a quarter mile south Hwy. MH, when his motorcycle left the road and entered a ditch. The call about the motorcycle in the ditch was received about 11 a.m. Monday. The actual time of the crash is not known.
Speed was a contributed factor in the crash, according to the La Crosse County Sheriff's Department, which is investigating the crash.
