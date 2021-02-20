Holmen police seeking information after shots fired at occupied vehicle

The La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch received a 911 call reporting shots fired Friday evening, with the suspect at large.
At approximately 7:47 p.m. Feb. 19, a male caller reported he and his girlfriend were driving northbound on Hwy. 157 and had accidentally cut off another vehicle, the male driver of which began tailing them and flashing his headlights.
The caller had exited off the ramp to County Hwy. OT and pulled up the stop sign at the top of the exit ramp when the suspect driver pulled up alongside them. The caller and suspect “exchanged words” before the suspect “displayed a firearm and fired three rounds in succession, striking the callers vehicle,” according to a release from Holmen Police Department.
The caller quickly drove away as the suspect driver left the area scene and headed northbound on U.S. Hwy. 53.
The suspect driver is is described as a man with a dark complexion and possibly having facial hair. He was believed to be driving a black Chevrolet SUV.
The caller described the suspect’s gun as a 9 mm handgun, and two 9 mm shell casings were found at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Village of Holmen Police Department at 608-526-4212.
