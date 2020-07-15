You are the owner of this article.
Holmen Rotary Fundraiser auction goes virtual
The Holmen Area Rotary Club will host its annual fundraiser via livestream at 6:30 p.m. July 23, with online bidding open until the virtual auction.

Bidding will be held for a private airplane ride, river cruise with dinner, hunting experience and a custom-made quilt alongside themed baskets such as Movie Night, Great River Escape and Carnivore Package.

New this year is a 50-50 drawing with an opportunity to take home $10,000 with proceeds supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Holmen.

An invite to bidding can be found at app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#M7JJ3T, with the livestream held at /youtu.be/9plbOnPgroc and more information at holmenarearotary.org.

