Holmen Rotary Fundraiser auction goes virtual

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Holmen Area Rotary Club will host its annual fundraiser via livestream at 6:30 p.m. July 23, with online bidding open until the virtual auction.

Bidding will be held for a private airplane ride, river cruise with dinner, hunting experience and a custom-made quilt alongside themed baskets such as Movie Night, Great River Escape and Carnivore Package.

New this year is a 50-50 drawing with an opportunity to take home $10,000 with proceeds supporting the Boys & Girls Club of Holmen.

An invite to bidding can be found at app.bidbeacon.com/invite/#M7JJ3T, with the livestream held at /youtu.be/9plbOnPgroc and more information at holmenarearotary.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.