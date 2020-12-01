Holmen Rotary to host Holidays in the Park

The Holmen Area Rotary Club will host Holidays in the Park, featuring a Christmas Tree decorating contest Dec. 4-31 at Halfway Creek Park in Holmen.

There will be a winner in each tree category — business, organization and family — with voting and special events held on Fridays and Saturdays in December, from 4 to 9 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Holmen Boy and Girls Club and Community Center.