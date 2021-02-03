Holmen School Board candidate answer residents' questions at forum

While Westlie agreed with the other candidates regarding the learning gap, she pointed out the district also needs to look at its future needs.

“We need to make better long-term plans,” said Westlie. “We are a huge, huge fast growing community and we have a huge influx of students coming our way.”

When asked whether the district should have reduced school costs during distance learning, all candidates were in agreement.

“No; I don’t,” said Powell. “I believe that during this time that students were being educated virtually, that we were simultaneously building up the infrastructure to support all of this. Just because students are at home doesn’t mean the teachers were at home. The teachers had just as much work or more.”

Answers varied on the question of history and its influence on systemic racism. Dieck suggested additional staff might aid in promoting diversity.

“We should outline the truth about our history, not just particular aspects of our history,” said Dieck. “Increasing the diversity in our teaching staff and hiring a diversity liaison could play a role in hiring diverse staff and promote inclusion and curricular changes to increase equity, sensitive to cultural differences.”