Holmen School Board candidate answer residents' questions at forum

The five candidates running for two seats on the Holmen School Board took part in a forum held virtually Monday.
Representatives from the League of Women Voters La Crosse Area held the forum to provide candidates Chris Lau, Amber Hackman, Jeffrey Powell, Jennifer Dieck and Jennifer Westlie an opportunity to respond to district residents’ questions.
LWVLCA moderator Ellen Frantz posed six questions. They included whether school costs should have been significantly reduced during virtual learning, whether the history curriculum should be changed to teach about systemic racism, how to be more inclusive and diverse especially for students of color, whether teachers should be armed in the event of an active shooter incident and what the candidates’ goals would be as a school board member.
Most of the candidates said they believed the most critical issue the district will face is addressing the learning difficulties created by virtual education during the pandemic.
“I think the large issue facing the school board in the next couple years is the fallout of the COVID pandemic and the learning gaps that we have,” said Hackman. “There’s not as much content being covered. Picking up the pieces from this is going to be a massive undertaking. I feel like I can really help the teachers and staff and school board to minimize the learning deficits caused by the pandemic.”
While Westlie agreed with the other candidates regarding the learning gap, she pointed out the district also needs to look at its future needs.
“We need to make better long-term plans,” said Westlie. “We are a huge, huge fast growing community and we have a huge influx of students coming our way.”
When asked whether the district should have reduced school costs during distance learning, all candidates were in agreement.
“No; I don’t,” said Powell. “I believe that during this time that students were being educated virtually, that we were simultaneously building up the infrastructure to support all of this. Just because students are at home doesn’t mean the teachers were at home. The teachers had just as much work or more.”
Answers varied on the question of history and its influence on systemic racism. Dieck suggested additional staff might aid in promoting diversity.
“We should outline the truth about our history, not just particular aspects of our history,” said Dieck. “Increasing the diversity in our teaching staff and hiring a diversity liaison could play a role in hiring diverse staff and promote inclusion and curricular changes to increase equity, sensitive to cultural differences.”
Lau, a current board member member, and Hackman, a teacher with the Arcadia School District, pointed out public schools’ curriculums are set at the state level, but both agreed it’s possible different perspectives might be taught within the standards considering the multifaceted aspects of the country’s history.
“There’s a lot of opportunity there,” said Lau. “We can make a curriculum geared toward examples that everyone can relate to when we’re looking at a diverse population of students and celebrate those differences that do exist within the cultures that are represented in our student population.”
Several candidates added the history curriculum should reflect those who live in the district along with helping students develop critical thinking skills.
The conversation about history and systemic racism led to a discussion on promoting an inclusive and safe environment in the district. Lau expanded on the issue of creating a welcoming school district beyond race and culture to include acceptance of students and staff with disabilities and other minority groups such as LGBTQ.
“It goes back to being aware of the unconscious biases we have,” said Lau. “I think it’s important that our district through our faculty and staff are building relationships with our minority students to make sure we are engaging with them.”
Hackman also added cyberbullying to the list of concerns the school board would need to address to make the district welcoming.
Responding to the question of arming teachers as a means to protect students in the event of an active shooter situation, the candidates agreed the need for training and purchasing the equipment would be costly for the district. They also said the presence of firearms could make classrooms less safe.
“I don’t believe teachers should be taking on that role and responsibility,” said Powell. “Their responsibility is there with the children, teaching the children. As much as they absolutely have the desire to protect the children, that is something that can go elsewhere. The police liaison program, while unfortunately has come under fire over the past year . . . it shouldn’t be dismissed out of hand.”
In their closing statements, the candidates affirmed they would listen to input from stakeholders as the means for providing quality education for students.
“The world is constantly changing and we must be prepared for it,” said Westlie. “We need to do some long-term planning. We’re going to have changes in our community; we are going to have changes in our population of our students. I just want to be on the forefront in making sure that the board is making the best decisions with regards to what’s coming down the pipe.”
Holmen School Board members’ terms run three years. The primary election to narrow the field to four candidates will be held Tuesday, Feb. 16. The spring election will be Tuesday, April 6.
A video of the candidate forum can be viewed online at https://www.youtube.com/user/SDHolmen.
