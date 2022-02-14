Holmen School Board candidates depicted as appealing to racism

Two Holmen School Board candidates are demanding a criminal investigation after discovering an online depiction of their campaigns making racist appeals.

Josh Neumann and Chad Updike condemned a picture of a flyer that was posted over the weekend on a Reddit forum. The flyer contained photos of the two candidates with messages that read “Keep Holmen schools white and Christian” and “Don’t push Negro curriculum on our white children.”

Updike called it a “racial hit piece” in a Feb. 12 Facebook post.

“Today we were victims of a disgusting and vile fake political ad which was posted on social media platforms, our campaign pages and circulated throughout the community,” Updike wrote. “This is a blatant attack to discredit both of us to gain political advantage.”

Village of Holmen police chief Shane Collins said Monday he’s aware of the flyer and that the “incident is in the investigation stage.” He said the person who produced the flyer could be liable under a Wisconsin election statute that reads: “No person may knowingly make or publish, or cause to be made or published, a false representation pertaining to a candidate or referendum which is intended or tends to affect voting at an election.”

Collins said he isn’t aware of the flyer being distributed in printed form.

La Crosse County District Attorney Tim Gruenke said late Monday his office has yet to start an investigation and nobody has reached out to his office about the incident.

When asked about a potential First Amendment issue, Gruenke said, “This is close to the line of political speech. People say a lot of things under the guise of satire or sarcasm, and we wouldn’t charge it.”

Neumann and Updike are among four candidates running for the two seats up for election April 5. They are running as critics of the school district’s COVID-19 restrictions and against teaching “divisive curriculum.”

The other candidates are incumbent Rebecca Wieber and Barbara Wuench (incumbent Anita Jagodzinski isn’t seeking re-election). Both have endorsed an investigation.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.