Holmen School Board gets raise, approves budget

School District of Holmen electors showed their support for the school board this week. At the district’s annual meeting, the majority of electors approved a 5% increase in the board’s salary.

During a time when a number of school boards around the state are facing recalls or board members harassed, several Holmen electors called for the end to the perceived division that’s arisen in recent months.

A majority of those attending the budget hearing Monday in the Holmen High School’s Fine Arts Center voted for the salary adjustment to be in the 2021-22 budget.

Holmen resident Tony Szak, a regular attendee at the school board meetings arguing for making masks optional in the schools, commented during the public input session that he and his group actually support the board.

“We’re here to build up this community; we’re here to support our school board even though we don’t agree,” said Szak. “We don’t have to agree on everything. Again, I’m not here to divide. The people that are in our groups are not here to divide; we’re here to come together.”

Fellow district resident Amy Taebel urged support of the salary adjustment for the board, remarking the duties of the board members extend beyond attending meetings.

“I know they’ve received a lot of letters and emails from both sides that they’ve had to respond to and it’s taken a significant amount of time that they don’t get paid for,” said Taebel. “This can’t be about sides any more. I think we need to take into consideration not just the time they spend here during these meetings that they’re getting paid for, but the time outside these meetings they’re trying to respond to.”

Not all attendees spoke in favor of the board members receiving compensation. Mary Hammond said the board should be reimbursed for expenses but members should not be on the board to make money.

“This board needs to be held accountable for what actions they have done,” said Hammond. “This school board should be apolitical. They should be in a volunteer-type capacity.”

Currently, the board members receive $2,769 annually, paid quarterly. HSB President Cheryl Hancock remarked the salary adjustment didn’t come from the board.

“I did not know that I was going to be paid when I ran for school board,” said Hancock. “I remember a couple school board members who said they were surprised when they learned there was going to be a salary. I can’t believe any of us are truly doing this to supplement our income.”

The motion to increase the salary in the budget ended up going to the electors for a vote. Of the 180 attendees, a show of hands resulted in 149 in favor of the $141 annual increase in the board members’ compensation.

The 2021-22 budget also provides a 2.5% wage increase for district staff.

Approval of 2021-22 budget:

The board approved the next annual budget at its regular meeting held immediately after the district’s annual meeting. The portion taxpayers will be responsible for through their property taxes will be $18,614,286 at a mill rate of $8.35. The amount is a decrease of $920,262 from the 2020-21 school district tax levy.

“The 2021-22 expenditure budget is $65,457,881,” said Julie Holman, the district's executive director of finance & operations. “The tax levy of $18,614,286 is 28.4% of the expenditure budget.”

District residents with fair market property valued at $200,000 will see an estimated amount on their tax bill of $1,670 for the school district portion of the bill. Other entities of the bill are the town, village or city where the property is located, the county and the technical school.

Funding to cover the remaining expenses come from other sources such as state and federal programs and grants.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0