Holmen School District delivering meals to students, siblings during virtual learning period

A team of about 19 churns out some 2,400 meals daily, which are bused to students by a roster of 20 transportation employees using eight vehicles. The first workers of the day arrive at 5:30 a.m., and the last clock out at 3 p.m.

"The attitudes have been really good -- these folks love to make sure these kids are fed and ready to learn," says Gasper, who refers to the logistics, cooking, packaging, coordinating and delivery process as "controlled chaos."

The transportation team has been equally enthusiastic and accommodating, Gasper says, and both parents and youth have expressed their appreciation for the service.

"They are just so thankful. It's one less thing for them to worry about. They know their kids are being taken care of," Gasper says. The youth, he says, will hear a knock on the door and open it with a big smile.

"The kids are getting a bit of normalcy in a crazy time," Gasper says.

Siblings of students and home-schooled children can partake in the program, and the meals being delivered, which are funded through the USDA, follow the same nutritional guidelines as standard school issued breakfasts and lunches.