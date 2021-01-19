Holmen School District plans for return to classroom

The phased approach to starting the second semester will see early childhood, 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and elementary in classrooms five days a week on a full-time schedule beginning Jan. 25. Middle and high school students are slated to return to in-person learning Feb. 8.

The district will have active monitoring and is asking parents and guardians to not send students if they are sick or when another person in the household is sick. The district has also hired a tracer to assist staff with any contact tracing needs.

Mueller admitted closure might be a possibility if there’s an outbreak, staff shortage that does not allow for safe school operations or contact tracing cannot be completed before the start of the next school day. Any student testing positive needs to isolate for 10 days from the time symptoms are noted and close contacts must quarantine for 14 days if deemed necessary.

The district is still developing protocols for playground activities and extra-curricular events. Restrictions could be placed on the number of fans allowed to attend games and other events open to the public.