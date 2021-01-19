Holmen School District plans for return to classroom

Plans are in place for returning Holmen School District students to the classroom beginning Jan. 25. The district’s board of education received the update at its Jan. 11 meeting.
District administration is using the Harvard Global Health Institute’s Schools and the Path to Zero research as its guide. The research found schools aren’t super spreader sites and concludes that schools “can even maintain lower infection rates than the community provided they strictly implement strategies of infection control.”
“We remain hopeful we are on a path to recovery, but we are also realistic that we must stay the course to continue once we are in-person that we continue in-person,” said Holmen School District Superintendent Kristin Mueller.
The district is taking these measures: Universal masking or the use of personal protection equipment; physical distancing; and regular hand washing. The district has also undertaken ventilation improvements and extensive disinfection in buildings.
Since ot curtailed its in-person learning last March, the district has used the three learning models of full-time virtual learning and blended format as well as in-person to educate its students.
“We have had approximately 100 students in each of our buildings since the start of the school year,” said Mueller, “and . . . there have been hiccups here and there, but overall have provided services to students.”
The phased approach to starting the second semester will see early childhood, 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and elementary in classrooms five days a week on a full-time schedule beginning Jan. 25. Middle and high school students are slated to return to in-person learning Feb. 8.
The district will have active monitoring and is asking parents and guardians to not send students if they are sick or when another person in the household is sick. The district has also hired a tracer to assist staff with any contact tracing needs.
Mueller admitted closure might be a possibility if there’s an outbreak, staff shortage that does not allow for safe school operations or contact tracing cannot be completed before the start of the next school day. Any student testing positive needs to isolate for 10 days from the time symptoms are noted and close contacts must quarantine for 14 days if deemed necessary.
The district is still developing protocols for playground activities and extra-curricular events. Restrictions could be placed on the number of fans allowed to attend games and other events open to the public.
The district has scheduled a virtual informational session about the COVID-19 situation in the Coulee Region. Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald of the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative will host the session Wednesday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. An invitation for joining the session can be found on the district’s website.