The School District of Holmen is asking voters for $23.5 million to expand and remodel Holmen High School, and for nearly $500,000 a year to maintain the new space.
Board members approved the two referendum questions by 5-1 votes on Monday, making a near-unified case that the high school has outgrown capacity and requires more square footage to accommodate its steadily climbing enrollment.
The questions will go before voters Nov. 6.
“Our high school was built in 1994, so we’re coming up on the 25th-year anniversary,” said District Administrator Kristin Mueller, noting that the high school, though expanded in 2000, lacks space for both core classes and support services.
“This referendum really fits into our long-term plan for the district,” she said. “I’m excited to see if the community will move us forward with meeting this need.”
Proposed construction includes the expansion of the fine arts center, the gymnasium and locker rooms, the music department and the career technology department. The kitchen would also be remodeled to meet increasing demand, among other improvements across the school.
Principal Wayne Sackett said the high school has made efficient use of the current space, widening hallways and rearranging seating to create more room. But those efforts can only go so far.
“We’re trying to be fiscally responsible,” he said. “We’re using every corner of our building for learning space.”
The second question, if approved, would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $460,000 each year for the foreseeable future -- money that would help the district operate and maintain its updated facility.
District officials say both referendum questions could be fulfilled without an increase in property taxes.
“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at this project and what our options were,” said John Daily, the district's building and grounds supervisor. “It’s been on our list of underfunded projects for years. This is what we feel is the best option for the School District of Holmen to do.”
The district has a good track record with area voters, having passed a string of referendums -- both for new construction and increased funding -- over the past two decades.
Holmen’s Empire Stadium didn’t feel the love Tuesday night.
In April 2017, voters approved $2.8 million for school security improvements and road work, as well as $900,000 for additional parking at the high school.
They did reject one referendum question: A bid for synthetic turf and additional seating at Empire Stadium.
