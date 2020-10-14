Holmen schools announce plan for in-person, hybrid education

The School District of Holmen has announced a plan to resume in classroom and hybrid education starting Oct. 26 for some students. Here is the statement posted on its website:

“With the trajectory decreasing in case rate by a large percentage over the past three weeks and improvement in all metrics, 4K-5 will start in-person learning and the middle school students will start the hybrid model on Monday, October 26. The high school will remain in virtual learning through the end of first term and return on Monday, November 9 in the hybrid model.”

The district said a temporary halt to in person instruction may occur for the following reasons:

— When 20% of students are absent from a class/school due to COVID-19, other illness, and/or close contact quarantines.

— Staffing shortages do not allow for safe school operations.

— Individual classrooms or the entire school needs to be cleaned and disinfected without alternative spaces available.

— Contact tracing cannot be completed before the start of the next school day.

