Holmen schools hosting 'moving' concert, food drive tonight

The Holmen School District will host a traveling concert and food drive, starting at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

It will begin in the Remington Hills neighborhood and travel to the Holmen Area Aquatic Center.

According to a Facebook post made by the school district, an unspecified "community group" will perform for residents, and residents are encouraged to enjoy the concert from their doorsteps.

Any food items for the food drive should be placed on your curb before the group rolls by.

