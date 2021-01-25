Holmen students win DECA district honors

Holmen DECA members recently competed at the DECA Districts in January without leaving their homes. Due to the pandemic, this year’s competition was held virtually.

“Normally district conferences are held at UW-Stout, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was cancelled and made into a virtual conference this year,” said spokesman Samuel Barnett, Holmen High School senior and DECA member. “Students recorded their role play and took the test online.”

To present their projects, students communicated via video conferencing instead of face-to-face judging. According to Barnett, there were some positives and some negatives with the new procedure.

“I think a lot of the challenges I faced was not being able to talk to a judge in person and connect with them,” said Barnett. “The fact that we got to do districts on our own time and essentially got to perfect our presentations were positives. Obviously we didn’t get to meet any new people and really that’s the beauty of going to districts. But also it’s a great time at Stout and be in person for the awards sessions is so much fun.”

The Holmen DECA, resident business club at Holmen High School, is the 10th largest chapter in the United States.