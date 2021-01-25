Holmen students win DECA district honors

Holmen DECA members recently competed at the DECA Districts in January without leaving their homes. Due to the pandemic, this year’s competition was held virtually.
“Normally district conferences are held at UW-Stout, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was cancelled and made into a virtual conference this year,” said spokesman Samuel Barnett, Holmen High School senior and DECA member. “Students recorded their role play and took the test online.”
To present their projects, students communicated via video conferencing instead of face-to-face judging. According to Barnett, there were some positives and some negatives with the new procedure.
“I think a lot of the challenges I faced was not being able to talk to a judge in person and connect with them,” said Barnett. “The fact that we got to do districts on our own time and essentially got to perfect our presentations were positives. Obviously we didn’t get to meet any new people and really that’s the beauty of going to districts. But also it’s a great time at Stout and be in person for the awards sessions is so much fun.”
The Holmen DECA, resident business club at Holmen High School, is the 10th largest chapter in the United States.
Thirty-eight HHS students entered the competition with more than half receiving recognition for their achievements.
Holmen received the following awards: nine Role Play medalists, nine Cluster Exam medalists, six honorable mentions, two third placings, five second placings and seven first placings.
The following are the results:
First place overall: Amelia Balsley-Accessories Marketing Series, medalist test and role play; Ellie Kline and Reece Friesen-Marketing Management Team Decision Making, medalist test and Role Play; Addison Hughes
and Andrea Wink-Sports and Entertainment Team Decision Making, medalist test and role play; Evan Swanson-Food Marketing, medalist test and role play; Mason Troyanek-Retail Merchandising, medalist role play
Second place overall: Ella Gander and Emma Swatek- Travel and Tourism Team Decision Making; Chloe Lichucki-Sports and Entertainment Marketing; medalist role play; Ellie Euler-Principles of Marketing; medalist test; Aidan Keppel-Food Marketing, medalist role play
Third place overall: Mara Schmidt-Sports and Entertainment Marketing; Bennett Conley-Business Finance Series, medalist test;
Overall Honorable Mention: Keaton Breske and Ethan Meyer-Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making, Bennett Gunderson-Automotive Service Marketing Series; Camryn Rand and Annabel Reitzel-Marketing Management Team Decision Making; Allyson Winchell-Quick Serve Restaurant Management; and Maryn Conley-Sports and Entertainment Series, medalist test
Students qualifying for the State DECA conference to be held virtually March 1st-13th are Amelia Balsley, Bennett Gunderson, Bennett Conley, Declan Mihm, Liberty Butterfield, Sam Barnett, Alex Edwardson, Konnor Gossman, Keaton Breske, Ethan Meyer, Aidan Keppel, Evan Swanson, Reece Friesen, Ellie Kline, Annabel Reitzel, Camryn Rand, Laynee Marson, Lillian Dow, Annika Berget, Berit Gilbertson, Gabrielle Gunderson, Kyler Wall, Ellie Euler, Justyne Betsinger, Oliver Klatt, Allyson Winchell, Megan Hefti, Mason Troyanek, Myles Boayue, Chloe Lichucki, Mara Schmidt, Maryn Conley, Andrea Wink, Addison Hughes, Madeline Beinborn, Lillie Fredrickson, Ella Gander and Emma Swatek.
Founded in 1946, DECA, a not-for-profit student organization, provides opportunities to high school and college students to prepare for careers in marketing, business management and administration, finance and hospitality and tourism. It has more than 200,000 members in all 50 United States as well as the District of Columbia, Canada, China, Germany, Guam, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Spain. The high school division includes members in 3,500 schools.