OSHKOSH — For the second time in five years, a La Crosse County teenager has won the Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen title.
Current Miss Onalaska’s Outstanding Teen, Savannah Horstman, 17, of Holmen, the daughter of Mandi and Travis Horstman, won the title on her third attempt after singing “Lost In The Brass” by Band Geeks during the talent judging. There were 16 teenagers in the 15th annual Miss Wisconsin’s Outstanding Teen pageant this weekend at Oshkosh West High School in Oshkosh.
Horstman, who completed her junior year at Holmen High School, participated last year at the state pageant as the appointed Miss Halfway Creek’s Outstanding Teen and placed as the second runner-up. She was Miss Seven Rivers Teen in 2017 but did not place. Horstman was crowned Saturday evening by 2018 teen titleholder Mandi Genord of Montello.
Jordenne Demiree Butler of Onalaska won the state teen title in 2015 as Miss River City Teen. The lyrical dancer won the crown on her third attempt.
Meanwhile in Oshkosh, 24 women from around the state were competing Saturday night for the title of Miss Wisconsin 2019 at the Alberta Kimball Civic Auditorium at Oshkosh West High School. Among the state entrants are three La Crosse County competitors.
Miss Onalaska, Madeline Kay Adickes, 21, the daughter of Sue Adickes, won the second round of preliminary talent judging Thursday evening with a vocal and piano solo of “When We Were Young.” She was named Miss Onalaska on Aug. 11, and is a nursing student at Viterbo University.
The winner of the special $500 MarCom Scholarship was Miss La Crosse/Oktoberfest Gabrielle L. Mark, 21, of Red Wing, Minn. She also tied for the Health Sciences scholarship award with Miss Fond du Lac Amanda Jo McClelland, 23, of Berlin. In talent, Mark will perform a Broadway lyrical dance to “This Is Me.”
The other La Crosse area constant is first-time state entrant Miss Sparta, Emily Phillips of Sparta, who is a central services tech at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.
