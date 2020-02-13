Holmen Trail Blazers 4-H wins ice cream contest

The Trail Blazers 4-H Club of Holmen won the $300 top prize in the Cedar Crest Ice Cream and Wisconsin 4-H Foundation Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest.
The Trail Blazers and other winners also will receive a Cedar Crest ice cream party.
The Trail Blazers, who are led by Peggy Maricle, came up with the flavor “Road Trip Wisconsin.”
The flavor features rich chocolate ice cream to represent fertile farmland, walnut pieces to represent the northern woodlands, caramel ribbons representing the Mississippi and other great rivers, and pieces of cheesecake for the long history of cheese production.
Also named a finalist was Mississippi Mud 4-H Club of La Crosse, led by Tina Johnson, which came up with the flavor, “Lunar Mud.”
Cedar Crest experts judged the entries/ The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, frozen custard, gelato and sherbert and distributes in five states.