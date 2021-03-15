Holmen, UW-L grad on Mars Perseverance Rover team

When Andrea Connell took science classes at Holmen High School, she didn’t know they’d be a launch pad to the stars, or at least to the planet Mars.
Connell, a member of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory team, is a member of the team programming the Perseverance Rover’s activities on the Red Planet.
In collaboration with scientists and engineers, Connell wrote software instructions directing the daily activities of the planetary rover.
“I first joined Jet Propulsion Laboratory as a summer intern,” said Connell. “After joining full time in 2015, I worked for the Deep Space Network and for the Cassini Mission to Saturn. I was part of the Cassini Mission when we intentionally ended the mission by flying into the atmosphere of the planet in 2017 and helped to archive the data for future scientists and engineers after that mission was over. I’ve been working for the Mars 2020 Mission for about three years now.”
While her work didn’t involve landing the rover, the software she’s helped create is used for surface operations. The operations team plans the rover’s activities for a full day at a time, and sends the set of commands to Perseverance every Martian morning.
“A large team of scientists and engineers work together each day to plan out those activities, and I am one of the technical leads for software that is key to that planning and collaboration,” said Connell. “It takes a massive amount of people to make a mission to Mars work, and I’m incredibly honored and lucky to be doing my part.”
Always enjoyed science
As a HHS student, Connell realized she enjoyed science; however, she didn’t know what she would do with what she learned.
“If we had computer science classes at Holmen High at the time, I was unaware of them,” said Connell. “I went to UW-L without a declared major and with no programming experience.”
Seeking advice regarding her academic path, she went to the university’s Academic Advising Center and talked with adviser Lori Anderson.
Anderson encouraged Connell to try a variety of classes.
“At some point she asked me what I had wanted to be when I grew up when I was younger, and I said ‘astronaut’ and I laughed,” said Connell. “She didn’t laugh, though; she took it seriously and asked what was stopping me. I still remember that because it was the first time I realized that space exploration was a real career.”
Still thinking the career wasn’t realistic for her, Connell didn’t immediately focus on classes with that goal in mind. However, she did take the adviser’s advice and tried various classes, one of which was Introduction to Computer Science with Dr. Kenny Hunt.
“I really enjoyed that class, and found that I was excited to do the homework and even excited to walk into class and be handed a pop quiz,” said Connell. “Dr. Hunt encouraged me to make it my major, confirming what I had already been thinking.”
She then saw a job opening for a student programmer in the campus’ Office of Residence Life. She believed at the time being accepted for the job was a long shot because she was fairly new to programming.
“I was interviewed by April Handtke,” said Connell. “April took a chance on me and added me to her team of students writing software applications for the university, and that experience was really influential for me. Applying the skills I learned in class to real applications for real users made me realize how much power there is in computer science to solve problems and help people.”
Connell went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science from UW-L and then a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from the University of Hawai'i at Manoa. Still not knowing what she would do with her degrees, Connell happened across an internship opportunity with NASA.
“That was the first time I thought of working at NASA as a real possibility,” said Connell. “I applied and was offered a summer internship at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory, and the rest is history.”
Gathering data
The software Connell helped create directs Perseverance in taking images, doing science observations, drilling a sample of a rock or driving the rover.
The programming also gathers data regarding how long it will take, how much power it will require, data generation, timing constraints, the state of various systems on the spacecraft and other activities to make sure everything is done safely.
Connell has found her data collection and education is also ongoing.
“Every time I start looking at another facet of the spacecraft, I feel like I’m in way over my head and have to ask a lot of questions to make sure I understand enough to do my job,” said Connell. “That’s pretty normal for everybody though; we’re all constantly learning and finding new ways to solve problems.”
A favorite part of her job is interacting with a wide range of people with different expertise and helping bring the needs of different science and engineering teams together.
“Something that I am constantly realizing over and over is how versatile computer science is,” said Connell. “It can be applied to literally any field. Even just within JPL and within our mission, software is used in countless different ways - software running on board the rover, software used to process the images, software to do signal processing to communicate with the spacecraft, software to make websites to share our discoveries, and on and on.”
Taking three years to develop, the software allows the scientists and engineers to understand what they want the rover to do on the Red Planet. The planet has an atmosphere about 100 times thinner than Earth’s, which gave little resistance when the space vehicle entered the landing phase. The car size Perseverance also carries the largest Mars payload ever. After the successful landing, its mission is to search for signs of ancient life and gather samples to eventually be returned to Earth.
In the data collection phase, the operations team needs to stay in sync with Perseverance by working on “Mars Time.” Day length on the fourth planet from the sun is about 40 minutes longer than Earth’s. To stay in sync, the team on Earth needs to shift the schedule every day. This often means the team members are working through the night and sleeping through the day.
Now living in Pasadena, CA, Connell has visited family in the La Crosse area two or three times a year, but due to the pandemic, she hasn’t been able to so since 2019. Her parents and other family members still live in the Holmen, La Crosse and Winona area.
