Holmen woman becomes senior enlisted leader for Wisconsin Air National Guard

Chief Master Sgt. Meredith Conn of Holmen is the new Wisconsin Air National Guard state command chief — the organization’s senior enlisted leader.

She will move into the position June 1.

“My goal during the first two months of my assignment is to listen and learn — from our Airmen and from my leadership team,” she said in a statement released by the guard.

Conn is entering her 29th year of military service.

“It’s really important that I have a good understanding of our leadership’s intent and direction on our most pertinent issues affecting Airmen and Soldiers,” she said.

Conn replaces Chief Master Sgt. Tom Safer, who held the post for about three years. He accepted a position late last year as the Air National Guard senior enlisted advisor for Air Mobility Command at Scott Air Force Base in Illinois. She said her time with the State Enlisted Development Program and as human resource advisor exposed her to Airmen who were learning and discovering their strengths, weaknesses, talents and passions.

“I hope that when I leave this position, I was able to have an impact on developmental programs for Airmen,” she said. “Leadership and learning go hand in hand.”