Holmen woman grateful to see small improvements with new spinal muscular atrophy treatment

Jennifer Summers' prized possession -- a refillable water bottle -- is rather basic, but the symbolism and hope it carries is profound.
For much of her life Summers, 35, could barely lift any weight, with hoisting just a 12 oz bottle a feat. Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at 16, after experiencing symptoms for years and receiving multiple misdiagnosis, it would be nearly two decades more before she received a treatment that changed her life.
Summers began noticing issues with her movement abilities around age 9, finding she had trouble running, climbing stairs and simply getting around. She was consistently in pain and losing function of her limbs.
At age 14, when her family moved to Holmen, Summers was seen at Mayo Clinic Rochester and, afte a series of tests and studies, was found to have type III spinal muscular atrophy, a genetic disease which affects the central nervous system, peripheral nervous system and voluntary muscle movement.
The condition damages the nerve cells that control the muscles in the spinal cord, and becomes progressively worse. Patients may experience severe difficulty sitting, walking swallowing and even breathing. The genetic disease typically doesn't affect life span but can deeply impact quality of life, with breathing and feeding support likely to be needed later in life.
While the diagnosis was distressing, Summers was grateful to have a name for her condition, calling it "relieving." But with no available treatment at the time, Summers grew weaker over the years, requiring use of an electric wheelchair.
In high school, she would try to shift from her wheelchair to her desk chair and would sometimes fall. Not strong enough to pull herself up, fellow students would need to pick her up from the floor. She suffered from depression, and while she could carry around five pounds at the time, as she aged her lifting ability was greatly diminished.
A glimmer of hope came five years ago, when the FDA approved a new medication for spinal muscular atrophy, called Spinraza, which is injected into the spinal fluid.
"This treatment alters the way that proteins are made in the body," says Daniel Anderson, D.O., a neurologist and neuromuscular specialist at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse. "In this disease, there is an absence of a specific protein. The treatment alters the way that a specific protein is made and takes a bad protein and changes it into a functional protein."
In 2019, Summers met Anderson, who had completed advanced training during his fellowship in the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy using the injections. Anderson had done tests to determine Summers would be a good candidate for the treatment and she elected to try it.
"This type of rare disease wouldn't be traditionally taken care of in community settings, especially with complicated treatment regimens," says Anderson. "At Mayo Clinic Health System, we have subspecialists who are familiar with rare genetic diseases, and that along with our connection to Mayo Clinic in Rochester gives us the opportunity to care for patients with complicated needs and treatment regimens closer to their homes.
"Providing Spinraza treatments in La Crosse laid the foundation and demonstrates how we can tackle a difficult medicine that needs special monitoring and administration in a small community. So when complicated treatments are developed for other diseases, we know we can do that right here."
Summers underwent additional testing for another six months and, after getting insurance approval, started the injections in December 2019. Treatments, which last one to two hours, were done every four months.
"I was excited about it -- I knew it wasn't a cure but about not getting worse," Summers says. "What comes next after the skeletal muscles are gone is it starts to target the lungs and your jaw. Eventually you end up on a ventilator because you can't breathe independently. And you end up getting fed through a tube because you can't swallow anything without choking. Not only can you no longer use your hands and feet, you can't breathe and eat or communicate through your mouth. Eventually you're stuck in a body that can't do anything but with a fully functional brain. Not getting worse would be a win."
Summers noticed small improvements to her upper body strength and mobility over the next year, but was grateful when a less invasive treatment was approved. Last February, she began taking the oral medication Evrysdi. While it leaves an unpleasant taste in the mouth, Summers much prefers it to lumbar punctures.
While Summers, who has a caregiver, can't cook or get dressed on her own as her arms become too tired, she was pleased to graduate to a 16-ounce bottle several months ago. At Easter, her aunt gifted her a 32 oz water bottle which, to Summers' delight, she is able to hold by a loop during filling and bring to her mouth to drink.
"It's little things like that -- the increased stamina. And restorative sleep, where you go to bed and all the things that made you tired during the day get reset and you get a whole other day, and that's magical," Summers says.
Summers will likely only experience slight advancements with continued use of the medication, she says, but is optimistic and grateful to have participated in studies at Mayo Clinic Rochester, the findings of which will hopefully help future patients with spinal muscular atrophy.
Summers finds joy in the small things, like crafting with family, and credits her faith, which she rediscovered seven years ago, with her optimism.
"I wasn't always this person -- I was very sad, I was very dark. I wasn't outgoing," Summers says. "I rededicated my life to Christ -- that changed my life."
Summers thinks about someday returning to school or getting a job. She will continue to take Evrysdi for life, unless a new and improved treatment is developed. Her progress is measured in points, and while there isn't always change Summers remains upbeat.
"Any day I didn't have to lose anything is a beautiful day," she says.
Jennifer Summers, Holmen