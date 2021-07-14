Holmen woman grateful to see small improvements with new spinal muscular atrophy treatment

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"This type of rare disease wouldn't be traditionally taken care of in community settings, especially with complicated treatment regimens," says Anderson. "At Mayo Clinic Health System, we have subspecialists who are familiar with rare genetic diseases, and that along with our connection to Mayo Clinic in Rochester gives us the opportunity to care for patients with complicated needs and treatment regimens closer to their homes.

"Providing Spinraza treatments in La Crosse laid the foundation and demonstrates how we can tackle a difficult medicine that needs special monitoring and administration in a small community. So when complicated treatments are developed for other diseases, we know we can do that right here."

Summers underwent additional testing for another six months and, after getting insurance approval, started the injections in December 2019. Treatments, which last one to two hours, were done every four months.