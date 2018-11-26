A Holmen woman was injured Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash at the intersections of Hwys. 35 and 54 in Buffalo County.
According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, Tamera Rytilahti, 58, of Holmen, was northbound on Hwy. 35 in a 2009 Honda Civic when she stopped at a traffic signal at Hwy. 54. John Cain, 21, of Sparta, was driving a 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the same direction, realized the Honda Civic was stopped and made what the report called "an excessive breaking action," causing his vehicle to go sideways and strike the rear end of the Civic in a T-bone manner.
Rytilahti was taken to Winona Health by Winona Area Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, according to the report. Cain was not injured.
