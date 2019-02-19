Fifteen years and 300 dresses later, Judy Wolff still delights in glamorous gowns and the gratitude of the girls who wear them.
Wolff, 61, of Holmen has made it her personal mission to ensure every teen arrives at prom in style, decked out from head to toe without breaking the bank.
In 2004, the owner of Guardian Angel Gown Rental, which helps brides find affordable but beautiful attire for their wedding, expanded her reach to teens with the Beautiful Butterfly Prom Project, being held again this year from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 8 and 9 at the Boys and Girls Youth Club, 1102 Superior Ave., Tomah.
Looking for a better home than the closet for her two daughters' school dance dresses, Wolff decided to pass them on, collecting once-worn gowns from other individuals to build a collection. As a post 9/11 volunteer with the Red Cross in New York City, Wolff became acquainted with employees at upscale boutique Kleinfeld's Bridal, who since 2005 have donated high fashion dresses, shoes and jewelry to the cause.
Each year, Wolff invites high schoolers to attend a prom dress event, with a silent auction, vendors including Mary Kay Cosmetics and Paparazzi Jewelry and music from DJ Brettly of La Crosse, where they can try on gowns and take one home.
Knowing every girl wants to look and feel her best at prom, Wolff makes sure she has sizes from 0 to 30 in stock in assorted colors and styles, from vintage to trendy. The talented Wolff even does alterations, embellishments and restyling, as well as sewing elegant gowns herself. If a teen can't find an option that fits, Wolff has been known to purchase one, using her own money, at up to $100 each. She also scours bridal shop close out sales or department store discount racks for more inventory.
"I always make sure every girl gets something," Wolff says. "It's so expensive for these girls to purchase their own gowns."
Wolff doesn't ask for proof of need, but requests dress recipients pay it forward rather than reselling, either returning the gown to Wolff for next year's event or giving it to a friend or classmate in need.
Last year, Wolff sent 52 elated teens to prom in glitz and glam, a source of great joy that spreads to their grateful moms and dads.
"I love the hugs and the crying, and even the parents — they're so relieved," Wolff says. "That's my payment: the smiles, the hugs and the tears."
To donate to the Beautiful Butterfly Prom Project, call Judy Wolff at 608-738-1496. Dresses of any size or style, shoes, jewelry, purses and financial donations are appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.