Holmen's Nerds on a Mission, Global Innovation Awards nominees

As if being named this year’s state robotics champions wasn’t enough, Nerds On A Mission have also been selected as finalists in the FIRST® Global Innovation Award. The Holmen team’s solution to this year’s challenge is one of 20 projects being considered for the award.
“The theme (of the competition) this year is to encourage getting more activity,” said Cecelia Maricle. “Our idea was to help keep people warm when walking their pets in the cold.”
The project plan’s focus changed after the Holmen team talked about their project with another club.
“One of the other club members suggested we think about it for the homeless,” said Liam Maricle.
The warming vest, worn on the upper part of the body and under outer garments, has a pocket on the inside where a bag with heated corn kernels is held. Part of the research for product development was to determine what substance should be used to fill the bags.
“We experimented with different seeds like rice,” said Teemu Keinanen. “We heated it in the microwave to see which got the warmest and stayed the warmest; corn was the best.”
The inventors continue to tweak their product. They are looking at using a new thermal fabric used by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and pizza delivery businesses to maintain the temperature of their products.
“We are redesigning the vest using different materials,” said Liam Maricle. “We continue to improve the vest and are working on a patent.”
While such materials can extend the corn bag’s temperature, eventually, the corn will cool down. To address the situation likely encountered by vest wearers, the young inventors have been contacting various agencies and businesses about ways the corn bags can be reheated when the wearer doesn’t readily have access to a microwave.
They have reached out to agencies serving the homeless asking about providing individuals with access to such equipment to reheat the bags as well as testing the vest’s fit for a variety of users.
NOAM’s project survived three rounds of judging which narrowed the field from 150 entries submitted from around the world. The team will showcase its project in the FIRST® Global Innovation Awards competition June 28 to 30. The virtual event also offers attendees chances to participate in workshops and mentorships given by industry leaders.